Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $322.65

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 322.65 ($3.95) and traded as high as GBX 332.58 ($4.07). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 329.60 ($4.04), with a volume of 380,353 shares.

BAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.88) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.36) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 393.75 ($4.82).

The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 326.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 322.65.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

