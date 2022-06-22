Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $89.10

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.10 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.30 ($1.13).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAKK shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £560.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider Jane Ann Lodge purchased 50,000 shares of Bakkavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($61,244.49).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

