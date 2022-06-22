Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.