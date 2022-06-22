Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.17. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

