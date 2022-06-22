Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPEZF – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 31,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 251,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Bam Bam Resources alerts:

About Bam Bam Resources (OTCMKTS:NPEZF)

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Majuba Hill project situated in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as KOPR Point Ventures Inc and changed its name to Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.