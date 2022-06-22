Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 264,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,618,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $264.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

