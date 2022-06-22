Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of HLLY opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Holley has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Holley’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $91,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,673,884 shares in the company, valued at $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $3,357,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,392,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

