Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.74

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $9.88. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 82,899 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.41%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

