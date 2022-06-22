Barclays Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $85.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s previous close.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 290.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after purchasing an additional 401,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.