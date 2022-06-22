Barclays Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $85.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.47% from the company’s previous close.
LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
Shares of LEN opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. Lennar has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.
Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.
