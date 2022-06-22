Barclays Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Equal Weight

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

