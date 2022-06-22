Barclays Downgrades Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) to Equal Weight

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOD. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 175 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.
Shares of VOD opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.