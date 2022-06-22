Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 369 by Jefferies Financial Group

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 369 ($4.52) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 130.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.31) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 210 ($2.57) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 243.78 ($2.99).

BARC opened at GBX 160.18 ($1.96) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69). The company has a market capitalization of £26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.24.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

