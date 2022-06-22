Barclays Upgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Equal Weight

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ORAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.
Orange stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.71.
About Orange (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
