Barclays Upgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Equal Weight

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Orange stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orange by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 8.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 205.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 427,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 16.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

