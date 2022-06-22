Barclays Upgrades Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) to “Overweight”

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

