Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BNED opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $12.01.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

In related news, Director David G. Golden purchased 21,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $87,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.