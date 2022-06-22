Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.18

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.18 and traded as high as $71.85. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $71.66, with a volume of 54,076 shares trading hands.

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Sidoti restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a market capitalization of $524.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

