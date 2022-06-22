Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.51

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.51 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 80,085 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 35.40 ($0.43).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.11. The stock has a market cap of £176.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

