Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.93

Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €56.93 ($59.93) and traded as low as €44.95 ($47.32). Basf shares last traded at €45.75 ($48.16), with a volume of 2,206,746 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAS shares. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.07 ($73.75).

Get Basf alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.