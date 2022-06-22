BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.74

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.74 and traded as low as C$62.11. BCE shares last traded at C$62.58, with a volume of 1,625,149 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. UBS Group increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.23.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$68.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.74. The stock has a market cap of C$57.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.41%.
BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
