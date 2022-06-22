BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.74

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$67.74 and traded as low as C$62.11. BCE shares last traded at C$62.58, with a volume of 1,625,149 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. UBS Group increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.23.

Get BCE alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$68.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.74. The stock has a market cap of C$57.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.96.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.82 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.601718 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.41%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.