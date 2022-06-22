Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.77. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

