Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

BECN opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

