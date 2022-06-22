Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.70

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.70 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 1532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.
The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.