Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.70

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.70 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 1532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

