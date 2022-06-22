Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
