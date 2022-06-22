Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

