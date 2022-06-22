Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

