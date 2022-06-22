Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 55.29% from the company’s previous close.

BBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 118,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,909. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $536.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

