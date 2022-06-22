Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBBY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

