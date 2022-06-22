Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.