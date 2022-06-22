Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

