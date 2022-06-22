Berenberg Bank Downgrades MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) to Hold

MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:MPZAF opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. MIPS AB has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33.

About MIPS AB (publ)

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

