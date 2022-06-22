Berenberg Bank Downgrades MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2022

MIPS AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC:MPZAF opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. MIPS AB has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33.

About MIPS AB (publ) (Get Rating)

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MIPS AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIPS AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.