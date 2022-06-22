BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.20. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,232.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

