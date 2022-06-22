Billington (LON:BILN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $234.53

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.53 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 200.90 ($2.46). Billington shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.49), with a volume of 2,660 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 230.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of £26.26 million and a PE ratio of 338.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Billington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

