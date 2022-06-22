Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

