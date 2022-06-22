Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Down 12.5%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 101,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 19,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

Bioasis Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.