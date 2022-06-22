Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of BSM opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 79,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

