BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Trading 1.5% Higher

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.27. 8,787,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,712,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

