BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 150,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 179,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BOE)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.