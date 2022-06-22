BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSEARCA:BOE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 150,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 179,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.