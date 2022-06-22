BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK stock opened at $614.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $748.26. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.