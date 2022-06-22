BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.12) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.55).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

