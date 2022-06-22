BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.12) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208 ($2.55).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
- Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
- Lululemon Stock Bestows a Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.