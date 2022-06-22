BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,635,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 136,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 1,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,748. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

