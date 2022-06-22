BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.28

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $10.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 166,150 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
