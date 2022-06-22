BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.28

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $10.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 166,150 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

