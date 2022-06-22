Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. 90,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 326,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price target on shares of Blackrock Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.52.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

