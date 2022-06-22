BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,298.32

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,298.32 ($15.90) and last traded at GBX 1,316.32 ($16.12), with a volume of 734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,326 ($16.24).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The company has a market capitalization of £642.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,487.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,715.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $13.00. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

