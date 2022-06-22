Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.9% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,576.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $1,546,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares worth $37,169,012. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.12. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.