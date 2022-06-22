Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 499,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,569% from the average daily volume of 29,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.
About Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)
