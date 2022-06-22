Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 499,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,569% from the average daily volume of 29,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF)

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

