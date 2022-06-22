Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $700.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The company’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

