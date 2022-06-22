Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

