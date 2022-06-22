Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.90

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 11495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 265,312 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

