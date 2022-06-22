bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $4.40. bluebird bio shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 20,297,639 shares.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

