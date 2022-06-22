bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.66

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $4.40. bluebird bio shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 20,297,639 shares.
BLUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The stock has a market cap of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in bluebird bio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
