B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 480 ($5.88) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.39) to GBX 630 ($7.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.08) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 596.78 ($7.31).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 368.99 ($4.52) on Wednesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.98). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 447.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 536.90.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

