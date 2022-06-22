BMO Capital Markets Cuts 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target to $3.00

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.31.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

