BMO Capital Markets Cuts 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target to $3.00

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.31.
9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 9 Meters Biopharma (Get Rating)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.
