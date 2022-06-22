Bodycote (LON:BOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $543.50

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 543.50 ($6.66) and last traded at GBX 544 ($6.66), with a volume of 13528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 562.50 ($6.89).

BOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.62) to GBX 780 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 800 ($9.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.19) to GBX 665 ($8.15) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 837.50 ($10.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 624.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.22.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 16,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.78) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($124,448.80). Also, insider Kevin Boyd bought 3,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 654 ($8.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,620 ($24,032.34).

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

