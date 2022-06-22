Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bonhill Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.60 ($0.17). The firm has a market cap of £6.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.88.

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

About Bonhill Group (Get Rating)

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.